Brides, grooms, employees still in the dark after Al's Formal Wear abruptly closes

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - More than a week after abruptly shuttering all of its businesses, a nationwide formal wear chain continues to leave customers and employees in the dark.

Dapper and Dashing closed its five Al's Formal Wear stores in North Texas where some laid-off employees tell us they risked breaking the law to help customers in need of tuxedos for weddings and other events.

"I have watched people from middle school all the way up to getting married, getting their tuxedos as many of the employees have many of us have been here for 10, 15, 20+ years," said Daniel Doggott, a former district manager for Al's Formal Wear.

Doggett gets emotional when he talks about how sorry he and other longtime employees of Al's Formal Wear feel for their loyal customers.

"It's a complete lack of respect," Doggett said. "For not only the customers who are the backbone of the company but the employees that have gone out of their way to help as many people as possible."

The former district manager of Al's Formal Wear says he was blindsided like other employees when the parent company, Atlanta-based Dapper and Dashing alerted its nationwide formal wear businesses that it was immediately ceasing operations.

More than a week later, the stores remained closed and employees say they've ignored orders not to enter them so they can contact customers who may not know the situation.

"There were probably thousands of brides and grooms that don't know," said Doggett. "If they're not watching the news they wouldn't know. No email as far as I know was ever sent out to the brides."

Employees have been passing around the phone number for the CEO of Dapper and Dashing, who we tried to call for answers to a lot of questions.

Al's corporate management isn't just avoiding our calls and questions, they aren't responding to employees either according to those we spoke with who are worried about what to tell customers who have reserved or paid in advance for future rentals.

Men's Warehouse says it's had several Al's customers who have been left hanging come to their stores in Dallas and Rockwall for a special $100 discount if they have an unfulfilled rental receipt.

"Because it's the right thing to do," said Ceasar Ruiz, a Men's Warehouse store manager. "I know, being formally in the wedding planning industry, that they are already going through a lot of stress. It's one of the most important days, so when someone ruins, or makes it more difficult for them, why not step up and help them."

This Al's in Watauga had its grand opening just five months ago.

Now a local vendor has removed the sign for lack of payment.

Doggett got his last paycheck but remains bitter about the way his 23-year career of outfitting customers for special occasions ended.

"Just knowing that we won't be able to be there for them anymore," Doggett said. "I am heartbroken."