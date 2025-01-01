CBS News Texas

Briana Aldridge joined the CBS News Texas team in July of 2024. The California native has spent time in West Virginia, Louisiana, Colorado and Buffalo before finding Dallas.

Before coming to Texas, Briana was a sports MMJ/producer for WKBW in Buffalo. She spent two seasons covering Josh Allen and the Bills, along with the Sabres. One of her best memories is covering LSU's National Championship during her time with KATC in Louisiana.

Briana began her career at WTAP in Parkersburg, West Virginia where she was the morning anchor/producer. Spending time in a small market she was able to learn every aspect of a newsroom and found shooting high school football on Friday nights was what excited her the most.

As a former college athlete, there's a genuine appreciation for what athletes sacrifice and make the everyday duties feel like a privilege rather than a job. Briana feels blessed to be able to bring her enthusiasm to share the stories of the athletes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Briana has an equal passion for sports as she does education. Outside of the newsroom, you can find her working on her dissertation in her final year of pursuing a Ph.D. in Strategic Media from Liberty University.