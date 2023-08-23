Arlington cops say speed a factor in crash that killed driver

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead after their car wrapped around a light pole early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 23. Responding officers found the victim trapped inside his Nissan Murano.

Investigators said they believe the Nissan was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-20 when the driver attempted to pass a second car. While doing so, the driver of the Nissan clipped the second car, rolled, hit a guardrail and wrapped around a light pole.

A high rate of speed caused the crash, according to investigators.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's hasn't released the driver's identity.