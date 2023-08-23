Watch CBS News
Arlington cops say speed a factor in crash that killed driver

By Annie Gimbel

CBS Texas

Deadly crash on I-20 in Arlington
Deadly crash on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead after their car wrapped around a light pole early Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 23. Responding officers found the victim trapped inside his Nissan Murano.

Investigators said they believe the Nissan was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-20 when the driver attempted to pass a second car. While doing so, the driver of the Nissan clipped the second car, rolled, hit a guardrail and wrapped around a light pole. 

A high rate of speed caused the crash, according to investigators. 

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's hasn't released the driver's identity. 

