Boy Scouts of America changing name and culture after 114 years

NORTH TEXAS — A name and culture change are on the horizon for America's oldest and most recently scandalized organizations. After 114 years of existence, the Boy Scouts of America will be known as Scouting America.

For more than a century the organization has thrived on principals emphasizing virtues like courage, service, and leadership for young men.

But now, following years of scandals alleging sex abuse and discrimination, it's changing its dropping the gender reference and expanding its teachings to a diverse group of members.

"However you identify your gender that is not a matter to us. Our concern is how to help you grow as an individual. How we can best serve you," said Communications Director Gordon Shattles.

He says the re-branding acknowledges the more than 180,000 girls who have become part of scouting since they were allowed in five years ago.

Additionally, Shattles says the new brand encourages an open-door policy to recruit more diverse members, including those in the LGBTQ community.

"We are opening this up so that we say, really, 'Scouting is for everyone and we welcome you,'" Shattles shared.

The Associated Press reports the organization had almost five million members at its peak in the 1970s. As of late, it's about one million.

This name and culture move is aimed at not just improving membership numbers but also creating a new path forward as a whole, according to Shattles.

"I think even the older folks who might be a little more traditional, if they had the opportunity to speak with the Scouts that we have today, they'll see that this is the future," he said.

Shattles said that future also includes partnering with authorities and constantly training leaders to ensure the safety of their members.

"Also, work very closely with our local law enforcement. We have required criminal background checks for all of our leaders. We have training for all of our leaders, as well," he explained. "When you come into scouting, you're going to be safe either as an individual or as a family."

The full transformation into Scouting America is expected to happen by February of 2025.