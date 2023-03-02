Dallas detectives seek help ID'ing cars linked to Anthony Wilson slaying

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas detectives need the public's help identifying the owners of three cars involved in the fatal shooting of Anthony Wilson almost one year ago.

credit: Dominique Wilson

The 18-year-old was killed outside The Space nightclub in south Dallas on March 19, 2022. Wilson was a senior at Lincoln High School when he died.

"He was very loved," his mother Dominique Wilson said. "He was always, always smiling, he was always speaking to everybody. He had dreams of being an entrepreneur and starting a business."

Anthony Wilson was her only son.

The shooting happened as club goers waited to get into a Spring Break party. Ten people between the ages of 15 and 21 were injured. Wilson is the only victim who later died at the hospital.

Detectives have received tips and reviewed video related to the shooting on Botham Jean Blvd. But they still need to interview the occupants of a gray Dodge Charger; a white over black Ford Crown Victoria, and an unknown black sedan.

If you recognize these cars contact Detective Alec Lopez, at Alec.Lopez@dallascityhall.com or 214.671.3658.

