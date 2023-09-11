2 men wanted for child sexual assault arrested at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 20-year-old man wanted for child sexual assault in Dallas was arrested at the Texas-Mexico border last week.

On Sept. 4, Jesus Antonio Guzman was taken into custody at the Del Rio International Bridge.

"CBP is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our community," said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. "We remain committed to our mission of safeguarding our borders, preventing illicit activities, and fostering a safe environment for everyone."

Border patrol officers used biometric verification through law enforcement databases to find Guzman has an active warrant.

He was turned over to the Del Rio Police Department to await criminal proceedings.

Two days after Guzman was arrested, a 26-year-old man wanted for sexually assaulting a child in Red Oak was apprehended.

Officers took Evaristo Damian De la Rosa Silva into custody on Sept. 6 at the Laredo Port of Entry.

"Heinous and sexual crimes involving children are not taken lightly by law enforcement," said Acting Port Director Javier Vasquez, Laredo Port of Entry. "CBP officers use their experience and knowledge to help bring these alleged criminals to justice, in turn keeping our communities safe from sexual predators."

Authorities said De la Rosa Silva is a Mexican citizen who's also a United States permanent resident.

De la Rosa Silva was crossing the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when he was stopped. During a secondary biometric check through law enforcement databases, an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Red Oak Police Department came up.

De la Rosa Silva was subsequently turned over to the Webb County Sheriff's Office to await criminal proceedings.