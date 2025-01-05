Border security, taxes, and public education are the big issues Texas faces in 2025

Jack Fink hosts a special edition of Eye On Politics and spoke with two political reporters based at the Texas Capitol: Jasper Scherer, Politics Reporter at the Texas Tribune and Brad Johnson, Senior Reporter at The Texan. (Original air date: January 5, 2025.)

With President-elect Donald Trump's second term to begin later this month and a new legislative session about to start at the Texas Capitol, Jack Fink discusses some of the biggest issues impacting 31 million Texans: border security, property tax relief, and public education.

The battle for Texas Speaker continues to divide Republicans. The position is the third most powerful at the Capitol. The Speaker sets priority bills, can kill legislation, and assigns lawmakers to committees among other things.

Currently, Republicans are divided between Representative David Cook of Mansfield, who won the support by the House GOP Caucus and Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock, who was on outgoing Speaker Dade Phelan's team. Burrows claims he has the 76 votes required to win from some Republicans and Democrats.

The year may have just begun however there is already talk about the 2026 election in Texas. Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is considering challenging Senator John Cornyn who's up for re-election next year.

Watch Jack's full discussion with Brad Johnson and Jasper Scherer: