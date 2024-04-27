Book Drive for Kids
CBS News Texas is teaming up with the nonprofit Book Drive for Kids and La-Z Boy.
Book Drive for Kids provides new and used books to kids at Title I schools in the DFW area.
The La-Z Boy locations below will be the collection site for the books.
ALLEN
2255 N. Central Expy
Allen, Texas 75013
FRISCO
8294 Highway 121
Frisco, Texas 75034
ROCKWALL
1154 E. I-30
Rockwall, Texas 75034
ALLIANCE
9461 North Freeway
Fort Worth, Texas 76177
ARLINGTON
4515 S. Cooper
Arlington, texas 76017
GRAPEVINE
3450 Grapevine Mills Pkwy.
Grapevine, Texas 76051
NORTH DALLAS
13327 Midway Rd.
Dallas, Texas 75224
HULEN
4630 South Hulen St.
Fort Worth, Texas 76132