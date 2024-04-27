Watch CBS News
Book Drive for Kids

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Texas is teaming up with the nonprofit Book Drive for Kids and La-Z Boy.
Book Drive for Kids provides new and used books to kids at Title I schools in the DFW area. 
The La-Z Boy locations below will be the collection site for the books.    

ALLEN

2255 N. Central Expy

Allen, Texas 75013

FRISCO

8294 Highway 121

Frisco, Texas 75034

ROCKWALL

1154 E. I-30

Rockwall, Texas 75034

ALLIANCE

9461 North Freeway

Fort Worth, Texas 76177

ARLINGTON

4515 S. Cooper

Arlington, texas 76017

GRAPEVINE

3450 Grapevine Mills Pkwy.

Grapevine, Texas 76051

NORTH DALLAS

13327 Midway Rd.

Dallas, Texas 75224

HULEN

4630 South Hulen St.

Fort Worth, Texas 76132

First published on April 30, 2024 / 4:00 AM CDT

