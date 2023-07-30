Bodycam video shows White Settlement police officers pull man from burning car

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A White Settlement officer's bodycam recorded the moments police rescued a trapped man from a burning car early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of S. Cherry Lane.

The White Settlement Police Department said a caller told 911 that after the car struck a pole, the engine compartment of the vehicle caught fire.

Responding officers found two people in the car. The driver was able to get out safely; however, the male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out of the vehicle.

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medical personnel could arrive to treat him.

"I want to highlight the heroic actions by the brave police officers who serve our community," said Chief of Police Christopher Cook. "As you can see from the video, had it not been for the quick and decisive actions by police, this crash could have had a very different outcome."

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and WSPD said it has not ruled out the possibility that speed could have been a factor resulting in the driver losing control.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Cherry Lane when the vehicle drove over the outside curb and struck a utility pole.

The White Settlement Fire Department assisted with the call.