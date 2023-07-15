Body cam video shows Texas police rescue dog

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Newly released video shows North Richland Hills police officers rescue a family's dog last week.

Late Sunday evening, Roxie's owners called the North Richland Hills Joint Communication Center to report their 95-pound dog was stuck under a hot shed. The high that day was 93 degrees, with feels-like temps over 100 degrees.

NRHPD believe Roxie was chasing a possum when she found herself wedged underneath the shed.

Officers Saunders and Allday arrived at Payte Ln. and found there was no way to coax the dog out the way she went in. The only option was to saw an opening in the shed to free her.

After almost 30 minutes of carefully sawing and prying the flooring away, Roxie was free. Other than being hot and a little worked up from being stuck, Roxie is reportedly doing ok.