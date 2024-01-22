Blue Bell rolls out limited edition Cinnamon Twist ice cream

BRENHAM – Meet the newest flavor of Blue Bell ice cream – Cinnamon Twist.

It's described as a rich, creamy ice cream with hints of brown sugar and cinnamon, combined with cinnamon bun dough and a cinnamon icing swirl.

Cinnamon Twist is available for a limited time, starting Jan. 22.

"We have put a twist on a popular pastry by turning it into a great-tasting ice cream," said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. "The perfect cinnamon twist has a soft, almost gooey texture. The cinnamon bun dough pieces in our new Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream capture this perfectly. And the delicious cinnamon icing swirl complements the ice cream and tasty dough pieces. It is a sweet twist our fans will enjoy."

In addition the release of Cinnamon Twist, I ❤ Cereal is making its return to store shelves. Tin Roof is also being released in the half gallon size.