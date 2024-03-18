Blue Bell announces release of Gooey Butter Cake ice cream

BRENHAM – Blue Bell has released another flavor for ice cream fans.

Blue Bell

Gooey Butter Cake ice cream is hitting store shelves starting Monday. It's described as a flavorful cake batter ice cream, combined with a cream cheese swirl and rich, gooey butter cake pieces.

Monday also marks the first day Blue Bell products are available in stores in St. Louis.

"Our new Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream is as delicious as the cake made famous in St. Louis," said Carl Breed, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. "Our ice cream is a great introduction if you have not tasted a gooey butter cake. There are delicious pieces of cake in each bite. And our Cake Batter Ice Cream combined with a cream cheese swirl is, as they say, the icing on the cake."

The newest flavor is available for a limited time in half-gallon and pint sizes.