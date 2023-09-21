Blend of Hispanic culture and Cowboys fandom drives "Cowboys Life Car Club"
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - You already know CBS celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month but so do the Cowboys!
The Cowboys have put together some artwork and shared it on social media recognizing a month of Hispanic culture and diversity.
Here in North Texas, a mix of Hispanic culture and Cowboys fandom is the driving force behind the "Cowboys Life Car Club."
Photojournalist Vince Bosquez to show you the club's art form, which is on a roll.
