Blend of Hispanic culture and Cowboys fandom drives "Cowboys Life Car Club"

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - You already know CBS celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month but so do the Cowboys!

The Cowboys have put together some artwork and shared it on social media recognizing a month of Hispanic culture and diversity.

Here in North Texas, a mix of Hispanic culture and Cowboys fandom is the driving force behind the "Cowboys Life Car Club."

Photojournalist Vince Bosquez to show you the club's art form, which is on a roll.