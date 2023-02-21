Black Girl Magic Museum celebrates Black women and their impact

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new museum celebrating Black women is opening in Dallas.

"Black women have so much impact, so much history and culture," Founder and Creator of Black Girl Magic Museum, Dominique Hamilton said.

Hamilton is creating a safe place to celebrate Black women and their impact.

"I wanted to be the change I wanted to see, so my goal was to dismantle the negative stereotypes that society had when it comes to Black women and girls," Hamilton said.

The Black Girl Magic Museum will open in Dallas the first weekend in March.

Each exhibit showcases some of the contributions Black women have made — past and present.

"[It's] a journey from Madam CJ Walker to Loula Williams," Hamilton said. " [There are] 21 interactive exhibits."

Exhibits that support Black art, dance, STEM and entrepreneurship – which Hamilton said she feels is missing in North Texas.

"I saw in Dallas, Texas there wasn't a lot of representation and I saw our girls looking for something of their own," Hamilton said. "So I wanted to create that, so that we know that we belong and we're important and powerful."

There are also some exercises throughout the museum that focus on mental health.

Hamilton says she picked the area inside Southwest Center Mall specifically to help young Black girls reimagine all the things that are possible.

"We wanted to be a part of the revitalization of the Redbird area, to be able to have people be able to come, get their culture, their history," Hamilton said. "And also have 21 plus photo installations, to be able to take pictures and be able to see themselves in a lot of the exhibits."

Black Girl Magic Museum is set to be open for three years and periodically change the different featured exhibits.

Click here for more information.