Biweekly fresh produce drive opens in West Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A new effort in West Dallas aims to help make sure all residents are able to access fresh and healthy food.

The biweekly fresh produce drive at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, located at 2828 Fish Trap Road, kicks off today at 1 p.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m. It will take place on every second and fourth Friday of each month.

The drive is the result of collaboration between the City of Dallas' Office of Community Care, the American Heart Association (AHA), and the Last Patrol, a non-profit that provides help to veterans and seniors.

Through the initiative, the organizers aim to make sure that over 370,000 community members in West Dallas impacted by food insecurity have access to fresh and healthy produce.

"Food insecurity occurs when healthy food is not readily available daily, due to poverty or socioeconomic challenges, causing people to go hungry or eat food that is of reduced quality, variety or desirability," said Ashley Hutto, manager of the West Dallas Multipurpose Center. "This program will support community members in improving food security and access to fresh produce in West Dallas. "

The AHA said that improving access to proper nutrition will also improve community health outcomes.

"This area within Dallas County historically has had high rates of poverty and food insecurity," said Bry Mabry, Community Impact Director of AHA. "Knowing and understanding the needs in this area, the American Heart Association's North Texas Team continues to partner with the West Dallas Multipurpose Center to create more opportunities for positive impact."

The food will be distributed on a first come-first serve basis, so it's recommended that you come as early as possible.