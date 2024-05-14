Watch CBS News
Local News

Billy Porter named 1st ever honorary grand marshal of Dallas Pride Parade

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Billy Porter named honorary grand marshal of Dallas Pride parade
Billy Porter named honorary grand marshal of Dallas Pride parade 00:24

DALLAS – Actor, singer and LGBTQ+ advocate Billy Porter has been named the first-ever honorary grand marshal of the Dallas Pride Parade.

"We are thrilled to welcome Billy Porter to Dallas Pride," said Sherrell Cross, executive director of Dallas Pride. "He symbolizes the spirit of unity, pride and resilience within the LGBTQ+ community, and will undoubtedly electrify audiences with his spirit and sparkle."  

In addition to achievements on stage and on the big screen, Porter has used his platform to advocate for marginalized communities, championing LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice and gender equality.

Pride weekend in Dallas begins with the Dallas Pride Music Festival on Saturday, June 1. The parade takes place in Fair Park on June 2 at 2 p.m. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 11:47 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.