Billy Porter named 1st ever honorary grand marshal of Dallas Pride Parade

DALLAS – Actor, singer and LGBTQ+ advocate Billy Porter has been named the first-ever honorary grand marshal of the Dallas Pride Parade.

"We are thrilled to welcome Billy Porter to Dallas Pride," said Sherrell Cross, executive director of Dallas Pride. "He symbolizes the spirit of unity, pride and resilience within the LGBTQ+ community, and will undoubtedly electrify audiences with his spirit and sparkle."

In addition to achievements on stage and on the big screen, Porter has used his platform to advocate for marginalized communities, championing LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice and gender equality.

Pride weekend in Dallas begins with the Dallas Pride Music Festival on Saturday, June 1. The parade takes place in Fair Park on June 2 at 2 p.m.