Big 12 Conference, Globe Life Field extend partnership through 2028

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Big 12 and Globe Life Field have extended their partnership through the 2028 baseball season.

This makes the Big 12 the only college conference to crown their postseason champion in a Major League Baseball stadium.

Arlington has been host to the Big 12 Baseball Championship four times. According to the Big 12, it attracts over 96,000 fans each year.

"We are excited that the Big 12 Baseball Championship will remain at Globe Life Field for the next several years," said Sean Decker, president of REV Entertainment. "We are honored to partner with one of the premier baseball conferences in the country, and we look forward to hosting Big 12 teams and their passionate fans for years to come."

Globe Life Field opened in 2020 and has hosted the Big 12 Baseball Championship since 2022.

The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is set for May 21-25 at Globe Life Field. Ticket information will be available in early 2024.

"The Big 12 is thrilled to announce our Baseball Championship will be staying at Globe Life Field through 2028," said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. "Through this extension, we will host our Baseball Championship at a world-class, climate-controlled venue in our own backyard. We are grateful for the support and partnership of REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers."