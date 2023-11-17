President Biden signs short-term funding bill to keep the government open ahead of deadline

Can Mike Johnson avoid Kevin McCarthy's fate? Can House Speaker Mike Johnson avoid Kevin McCarthy's fate? 07:11

President Biden has signed the bipartisan short-term funding bill that will keep the government open and operating until early 2024 ahead of a Friday night deadline.

The president signed the bill while in San Francisco for the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian world leaders. He signed the bill at the Legion of Honor Museum, where he was hosting a dinner for APEC members, The Associated Press said.

A U.S. official said the bill was flown to California for the president's signature.

The bill, known as a continuing resolution, extends funding for the Departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Energy and Veterans Affairs until Jan. 19, while other government entities are funded through Feb. 2.

The House and Senate passed the short-term fix earlier this week, with House Republicans unable to reach internal agreement on longer-term, individual appropriations bills. The bill passed the Senate in an 87-11 vote, with only one Democratic senator — Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado — voting against the measure. It passed the House 336 to 95, with more Democrats supporting the bill than Republicans.

The House passed a stop-gap measure similar to the one Rep. Matt Gaetz and other hardline Republicans toppled former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for backing. But House Speaker Mike Johnson isn't facing similar public threats from the right flank of his party.

The measure clears the holiday calendar for Congress, which is often fighting over government funding in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah, but potentially tees up an election-year funding battle, if Congress can't come to an agreement over long-term funding in December.

— Caitlin Yilek contributed to this report