Bexar County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 7-month-old from San Antonio

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a baby and a woman in connection to the abduction.

Richard Ramey, a 7-month-old, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. on July 10 at the 12400 block of Adkins-Elmendorf Road in San Antonio.

He was last seen wearing a white top and tan shoes. Police say he has blonde hair and blue eyes.

sa-missing-kid.jpg
Richard Ramey, left, and Nicole Daguanno, right. Texas Department of Public Safety

BCSO is also searching for his alleged abductor, 30-year-old Nicole Daguanno, who police say has auburn hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-4 and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans. 

Police believe Daguanno is on foot. 

BCSO asks anyone with information to contact them at (210)335-4630.

