Bexar County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 7-month-old from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a baby and a woman in connection to the abduction.

Richard Ramey, a 7-month-old, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. on July 10 at the 12400 block of Adkins-Elmendorf Road in San Antonio.

He was last seen wearing a white top and tan shoes. Police say he has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Richard Ramey, left, and Nicole Daguanno, right. Texas Department of Public Safety

BCSO is also searching for his alleged abductor, 30-year-old Nicole Daguanno, who police say has auburn hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-4 and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe Daguanno is on foot.

BCSO asks anyone with information to contact them at (210)335-4630.