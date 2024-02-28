Beloved coach in Texas Rangers organization dies after long cancer battle

ARLINGTON - A longtime manager and coach in the Texas Rangers organization has died after battling cancer.

Hector Ortiz, 54, passed away Wednesday morning at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Ortiz spent the past 18 years in the Rangers' organization, having served as a coach on the club's minor league player development staff over the past three years.

In a news release, the Rangers organization said Ortiz had "an enormous impact as a teacher of the game, a mentor to players and staff, and a loyal friend to so many."

"He brought a positive attitude and spirit to the ballpark each and every day, and his influence on the Rangers' baseball operations department will not soon be forgotten," the organization said.

"His courageous fight of more than three years against cancer inspired Rangers coach Bobby Wilson to design a blue hoodie with a Texas-inspired catcher's mask and 'Hector Strong' on the sleeve with proceeds of the hoodie sales going to support families battling cancer."

Ortiz previously served on the Rangers' major league coaching staff:

First base coach (2015-2017)

Bullpen coach (2018)

Catching coordinator (2020)

During that time, he worked under managers Jeff Banister and Chris Woodward.

Ortiz also managed and coached in the club's minor league system from 2005-2014, while managing for a few years in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

In addition, Ortiz played 18 professional seasons - from 1988-2005 - with major league stints in Kansas City (1998 & 2000-2001) and Texas (2002).

The Los Angeles Dodgers chose Ortiz in the June 1988 MLB draft. He played at two Texas junior colleges: Ranger and Paris.

"The Rangers send their thoughts and prayers to Hector's wife Elaine, children Christian, Rian, and Logan, and all his friends and family at their loss," the organization said. "He will not be forgotten."

A moment of silence in Ortiz's memory will be observed before Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Surprise Stadium.

Information on Ortiz's memorial service will be released at a later time, the organization said.