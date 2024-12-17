Bell's new Fort Worth manufacturing facility to bring jobs, education opportunities

Bell to build new advanced manufacturing facility in Fort Worth

Fort Worth-based Bell Textron is investing in a new assembly plant.

The new Fort Worth facility is expected to create hundreds of new, high-paying jobs to help build future long-range assault aircraft.

"Bell is committed to establishing future manufacturing locations to deliver the first fielded aircraft by the early 2030s and do our part to revolutionize U.S. Army aviation," said Lisa Atherton, the president and CEO of Bell. "This facility also represents a strong economic partnership with the State of Texas, the City of Fort Worth, Northwest ISD, and Denton County. Their support has made it possible for Bell to significantly expand our footprint in North Texas and provide revolutionary capability to our nation's warfighters."

The new facility will also expand student career training opportunities. As part of the new Job, Energy, Technology and Innovation law, or JETI, Bell will offer internship and career training opportunities for Northwest Independent School District students.

Bell's new 447,000-square-foot facility in the Denton County area of Fort Worth will be dedicated to support production of the U.S. Army's Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.

"The Army is committed to delivering the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft providing the speed, range, and endurance needed to conduct effective air assault, MEDEVAC and resupply missions for future Large Scale Combat Operations," Brig. Gen. David Phillips said. "It is great to see our industry partners share in that commitment by investing in state-of-the-art facilities to produce the Army's first 'born digital' aircraft weapon system."

The new Fort Worth facility is expected to help build the V-280 Valor helicopter, designed to replace the Black Hawk. Bell said the helicopters can fly at speeds over 340 mph.