Behind the Amazon package waiting at your door is a massive economic engine in North Texas

On Your Corner. In Your Corner: Dozens of Amazon fulfillment centers making economic impact in North

DENTON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Behind that one Amazon package waiting by your front door is a massive economic engine in North Texas.

The company operates dozens of facilities across the region from fulfillment centers to delivery stations.

"Logistically, there's a lot that goes into making sure that single one package gets to that one customer's house," said Kevin Thompson, the owner of OnPoint Deliver, one of the companies Amazon uses to deliver packages.

Thompson employs drivers who load up the packages from the delivery station in Lewisville and take them to their final destinations.

"We're part of the last mile, of getting the packages from this station to the customer," he said. "We run about 40 to 50 routes every day, seven days a week, with over 100 employees that we employ here in the Lewisville area."

Thompson's company is one of eight delivery service partners that operate out of the Lewisville station. There are more than 60 in North Texas.

"It does impact the community at a high level," Thompson said. "Being here in Lewisville is very beneficial for us… It's because we're able to pour into the lives of the people that work for us. We're able to provide packages and things that are important for customers, and it makes me feel like what we're doing is very important and meaningful. Lastly, I'm able to provide for my family."

Since 2017, Amazon has invested more than $143 million in Denton County, including infrastructure and employee compensation. The company says those investments have ultimately added $166 million to Denton County's GDP, according to figures estimated by Keystone Strategy, a third-party consultancy.

Amazon employs more than 1,500 full- and part-time employees in Denton County.

Cities with Amazon facilities see other benefits too.

"Whether it be from sales tax or property tax, that kind of thing," said Marichelle Samples, the Director of Economic Development for the City of Lewisville. "I think it all comes together from jobs, all the way to investment and increasing our tax base."

The City of Lewisville's economic development team says the more they can increase the commercial tax base, it lessens the burden on residents. They work to bring various businesses to one of the fastest-growing areas in North Texas.

"Our tax rate is one of the lowest in the area. We also have a great ISD," Samples said. "We're close to the airport, we're close to the rest of the DFW metroplex, and I think that's also beneficial."

Thompson says being a part of the growth has changed his life and hundreds of others.

"It's been an awesome experience and opportunity for me, my family, and the folks that we employ," he said.

According to Amazon, the company has more than 3,000 Delivery Service Partners around the world, employing more than 275,000 drivers who deliver more than 10 million customer packages every day. Amazon estimates their work together has generated more than $26 billion in revenue for their small businesses.