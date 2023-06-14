Cops make 'alarming find,' 200+ pounds of illegal ingestibles at Bee Hippy Hemp in Garland

Cafe customers taken to hospital after eating THC ice cream Cafe customers taken to hospital after eating THC ice cream 02:31

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Garland Police Department is warning anyone who bought ingestibles from the Bee Hippy Hemp Dispensary after lab results show they may contain dangerously high, illegal amounts of THC.

Calling the test results "alarming," police made their findings public out of concern for the community. Tetra Images

Police said they confiscated more than 200 pounds of items (including prepackaged products), with some testing as high as 95.3% THC. Some of the ingestibles were sold with the misinformation that they were "legal" hemp products (containing less than 0.3% THC).

"The police department is concerned that patrons of Bee Hippy Hemp Dispensary may unknowingly ingest or possess high or dangerous levels of THC. This is especially true for minor children and for those who are unprepared for the side effects of acute intoxication," the department shared in a news release.

Law enforcement officials are urging people to anonymously drop off products they are concerned about to a secure "Prescription Drop Off" bin located in the police lobby at 1891 Forest Lane.

The department also said they won't ask any questions when items are dropped off. The lobby is open Monday thru Friday, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m.. – 7 p.m.

The investigation into potential charges is ongoing.