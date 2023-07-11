Bedford Animal Shelter temporarily closes after receiving over 60 cats from private residence

BEDFORD (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Bedford Animal Shelter temporarily closed its doors after receiving over 60 cats from a private residence Monday.

On July 10, Bedford Animal Control officers were called to assist with an eviction process at a home where more than five dozen cats, along with one dog, were discovered.

All of the animals were subsequently removed from the residence and taken to the local shelter, where their health and welfare is being evaluated. Officers are currently investigating their living conditions.

The shelter said it's expected to reopen Wednesday, but may need to remain closed longer.

Anyone who needs to get in contact with the Animal Services staff during this time is asked to call 817-952-2191.