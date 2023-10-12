Be a part of our pawsome journey with a Canine Companions puppy

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - CBS News Texas and Canine Companions have teamed up to follow the heartwarming journey of one of their remarkable puppies, and we need your help!

Canine Companions has a vital mission: to raise and train service dogs to gift them to people with disabilities, free of charge. These exceptional dogs bring life-changing support to those in need. CBS News Texas is thrilled to be part of the initiative, documenting one puppy's incredible journey over two years.

The Puppy's Journey Begins

Our journey begins with a dedicated volunteer puppy raiser who will raise the pup for around two years. During this time, the puppy will learn essential tasks and socialization skills in various public and private settings, setting the foundation for his future as a service dog.

After that phase, the puppy goes to "puppy college," where he will have advanced training to master specialized commands that are crucial for assisting individuals with disabilities. Throughout this transformative process, we will have the privilege of closely following the pup's growth and development.

Help us choose a name

As part of this special journey, we are inviting you to play a meaningful role in this puppy's life by helping us select a name. We've provided Canine Companions with a list of names, all starting with the letter "L," and they've chosen four top contenders.

Lonestar Longhorn Lucchese Luka

Now, it's your turn to decide! Please vote for your favorite name before voting ends at noon Friday, October 20.

Mark your calendar

The journey will continue Nov. 22 - Nov. 29 when our sponsored puppy arrives in DFW, marking the start of its official training as a service dog.

Be sure to visit our website, cast your vote and follow our social media channels for regular updates on our puppy's progress. Together, we can make a difference in the life of a very special pup and someone who needs him!