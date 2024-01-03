BBB warns of fitness and dietary scams in season of New Year resolutions

Online scammers switch tactics with the start of the new year

NORTH TEXAS — It's the time of year when everybody is looking to shed a few pounds, which is why the Better Business Bureau says to watch out for fitness and dietary scams.

In January, many scammers switch from holiday deal scams to fraudulent exercise programs and products.

Cynthia Smith fell for one just like it.

"It was a pop-up ad...with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood...losing all this weight by taking Keto gummies," said Smith.

"It was but one bottle get one free...for $39, and I thought, well if you could eat more of what you really wanted to...and burn more fat....sure. For $39 bucks, no big deal."

Little did she know, after ordering the gummies once, she unknowingly signed up for a recurring monthly charge of $120.

"You are automatically against your knowledge, signing up for this reoccurring monthly program," she said.

Smith was unable to cancel the program and lost about $350 to the scam.

"I knew I couldn't possibly be the only one in this situation," she said.

She's not. The BBB warns it's an increasingly common scam.

"When the new year turns, we see cybercriminals switch attention to probiotics, to workouts, gym memberships. Anything they can to lure victims into their trap," said Jason Meza of the BBB.

They say a lot of customers do receive a product or service, but are overcharged and charged monthly against their knowledge.

"It's not illegal but is it ethical?" Meza says, "It's a very deceptive tactic. They want you to click or buy something, but it wasn't what was presented."

The best thing you can do? Read the terms and conditions of any sale closely, make sure you know how to contact customer service, if need be, and pay with a credit card.

"These scammers, they'll do anything," says Smith.