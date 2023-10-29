Baseball is about more than the sport, Rangers fans say

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - David and Melissa Terry have been married for 31 years. This weekend they'll be celebrating their anniversary. They love sports so it's fitting that this is how they're celebrating their special weekend.

"The night they won the playoffs he got up at 4 o'clock and went and bought tickets on my credit card and woke me up the next morning and said uh I just spent 3$,500 on your credit card for the World Series. I was like, "Are you kidding me?'" said Melissa Terry.

Melissa had bought Cowboys tickets for Sunday's game as an anniversary gift for David.

"Then after the Rangers were getting in the World Series, I said, 'that's it, man, I'm getting this, this is a chance of a lifetime,'" said David Terry.

Gregg Wilson was also lucky enough to snag tickets to Game 2 of the World Series. Like every other Rangers fan, he's still talking about Adolis Garcia's stunning walk-off home run in Game 1.

"Even talking about it right now. I'm getting goosebumps. You talk about memories, that's the type of game that just every Rangers fan who was there or who watched it on TV, they'll remember that game no matter what," said Wilson.

But it's not just about the home runs and the excitement of the Rangers making it to the World Series. For Wilson, it reminds him of the loved ones he wishes were still here to see this moment.

"Sports to me is like a vessel to make relationships and memories. My mom was with me and came to both World Series back in 2010 and 2011, and, unfortunately, she passed away from cancer in the last year but it's so magical that whenever I come to a World Series I just feel like I can't help but to think of family and friends," said Wilson.

Inside Globe Life Field, fans are making new memories with family and friends. The last time Rangers fans saw their home team in the World Series was in 2011.

"2011, I was like 16 years old so it's a really big deal to see them here. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Rangers fan Jacob Harms.