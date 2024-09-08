Family, friends hold balloon release for missing North Texas woman found dead in Missouri

PRINCETON — Family and friends said a painful goodbye Sunday in Princeton, holding a balloon release for Delisha Evans, the missing woman found dead in Missouri.

They said it's the way she lived her life that they'll miss the most.

Brittany Evans

"[Dede] had a heart the size of Texas, bigger than Texas," said Salomi Momoh. "One of the most genuine people I've ever met."

"She was the best person to be around, the life of the party," Mikaila Newton said. "There was never a dull moment."

Evans, a Collin County native, was reported missing Friday after police responded to a fire at her home.

Family members said she was abducted by her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Ryan Phillips.

Police believe Phillips took Evans and fled to Missouri where he was confronted by law enforcement.

Troopers in Missouri tried to pull him over. Phillips got into a shootout with those troopers and was killed, authorities said. Evans was also found dead inside his vehicle.

Evans' cause of death is still under investigation. Her friends said the relationship should serve as a tragic lesson to others.

"Listen to those warning signs," Irica Jackson said. "Listen to your loved ones when they are warning you - pay attention to it. You may see the good in that other person but if everyone around you can't see it, baby, walk away walk away."

Evans' friends said they are now rallying around her children during this tough time, because, "it's what she would have done for them."