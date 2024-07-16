Babe Ruth's $30M "Called Shot" jersey showcased in Arlington before historic auction

ARLINGTON – Babe Ruth's "Called Shot" jersey, which could garner an estimated $30 million at auction next month, was on display Tuesday at the Revolver Brewhouse & Beer Garden at Texas Live.

The baseball legend, wearing the New York Yankees road jersey during Game 3 of the 1932 World Series, famously pointed toward centerfield and cranked the next pitch deep into the centerfield bleachers.

Ruth's 5th-inning jaw-dropping home run broke open a tie game – and the Yankees ultimately swept the Chicago Cubs to win the series almost 92 years ago.

The moment has been called "one of the most talked about, debated, and imitated moments in sports history," Joe Orlando, executive vice president of sports at Heritage Auctions, said in a video.

It has been recreated in numerous Hollywood movies, including The Babe, where John Goodman played Ruth in the 1992 motion picture.

Ruth's jersey sale will be "one of the most memorable in the sports collectible industry," Orlando said.

Estimates are the jersey could sell for $30 million at Heritage Auctions' Aug. 23-25 Summer Platinum Sports Auction.