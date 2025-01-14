Auto thefts rise in Fort Worth: Map reveals the most targeted areas

FORT WORTH – Auto thefts in Fort Worth were up in the spring and summer of 2024, according to a new report presented to the Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday.

Data from the Fort Worth Police Department shows that 2,837 vehicles were stolen in the city from May 1 to Oct. 31 of last year, a 4.1% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Chevrolet models were targeted the most often, making up more than 23% of stolen vehicles.

Kia and Hyundai models followed, with a combined 800 vehicles stolen, or 33%. FWPD attributed the data to the social media popularity of videos showing how easy it can be to start those cars without a key.

Many Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured from 2011 to 2022 lack an immobilizer, a device that prevents the engine from starting unless the correct key fob is used. Nationwide, more than 8 million vehicles were vulnerable due to the lack of an immobilizer. The automakers developed a fix in 2023, but drivers must have it installed at a dealer.

To combat that specific problem, the department teamed up with Moritz Kia for an event in May to encourage drivers to have the fix installed.

The report said the department is taking other steps to prevent car thefts, like deploying bait vehicles and strategically increasing patrols.

Where were the most auto thefts in Fort Worth?

The report also included a heat map showing the areas where auto thefts are the most prevalent, which includes Downtown Fort Worth, Morningside, Woodhaven and the neighborhoods around Hulen Mall and La Gran Plaza.

Fort Worth Police Department