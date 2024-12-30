Auto shop owner expresses safety concerns over new Texas inspection law

Safety concerns arise as new Texas law eliminates state inspections for most cars

McKINNEY — Alexi Kavrazonis, the owner of Wash Guys Lube Auto Center in McKinney, has been doing state inspections for years, handling about 25 to 40 a day.

"The safety portion of your inspection checks your tires, your brakes, your lights, your mirrors to make sure that your car is safe for driving on the road," said Kavrazonis.

But starting Jan. 1, it won't be a requirement before registration for non-commercial vehicles.

"I didn't like it... not for the seven dollars that it cost the consumer but for the safety concern," said Kavrazonis.

Emissions tests will still be required in the state's 17 largest counties, including Dallas, Collin, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties.

"You're only checking for the pollution. They're only caring if the car is polluting the air, but in the meantime, they're forgoing the safety of every driver on the road," said Kavrazonis.

He worries the lack of inspections will make Texas roads less safe.

"You could have a car next to you, the tires are bald, especially when it's raining. He won't be able to stop on time. There are a lot of concerns," said Kavrazonis.

But supporters of the change disagree. State Senator Bob Hall sponsored the bill.

"It has no purpose and has no useful benefit," said Hall. "Windshield wipers don't cause accidents, and it's a stretch to say a turn signal would cause an accident."

Kavrazonis says you can always bring your car into your local car shop to make sure your car is road-ready and safe.

"The onus of responsibility is now on every single driver. If they have a broken tail light, their signal lights don't work, or their tires are bald, they could literally get pulled over by the police," said Kavrazonis.

State inspections are still required for commercial vehicles. The Insurance Council of Texas said it likely won't affect insurance rates because companies don't have any record of the inspection or inspection results, and it's not a factor when determining individual rates.