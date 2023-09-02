Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at Labor Day picnic ahead of impeachment trial

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Attorney General Ken Paxton addressed a crowd during a Labor Day picnic open to the public Saturday.

"So today, I would love to talk about what's coming up for me in the next couple of weeks. I have a gag order on me so I cannot talk about that," he said.

Paxton, instead, focused his speech on voter fraud. He also took a jab at the media saying, "Thanks to the media for showing up today. I'm sure they're here for a good story. Actually, if you kept up you could read that I'm responsible for the JFK assassination … and everything in between."

CBS News Texas' Brian New has been at the picnic at Bob Woodruff Park North since it began Saturday morning. He has more details below.



72 hours before his impeachment trial, Texas AG Ken Paxton is expected to attend the Collin Co Republican Labor Day picnic. pic.twitter.com/SXKhl7kMFW — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) September 2, 2023

Collin Co. Republican Barbra Isaacs is signing up Paxton supporters to take bus trip to Austin on Tuesday for the impeachment trail. She said, “It’s a kangaroo court and I want to be there to pray for him.” pic.twitter.com/gSz8hWlgE4 — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) September 2, 2023

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has arrived at the Collin Co. Republican Labor Day picnic where he was greeted by applause by his supporters.

His impeachment trail starts Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0H7IMc9dKK — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) September 2, 2023

Suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton shaking hands and taking pictures with supporters at a Republican Party Labor Day picnic in his home county.



It’s unclear if he will address the crowd.



His impeachment trail is set to start in less than 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/l74IXs7IEF — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) September 2, 2023

State Senator Angela Paxton is also in attendance at the Collin Co. Republican Party Labor Day picnic. Next week, she will sit on the court of impeachment but will not be allowed to vote due to a conflict of interest. pic.twitter.com/67Nqz553B0 — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) September 2, 2023

State Senator Angela Paxton receives a standing ovation when introduced at the Collin Co. Republican Party Labor Day picnic.

Ken Paxton is expected to speak next. pic.twitter.com/Wl47RSPA6y — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) September 2, 2023

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: “So today, I would love to talk about what's coming up for me in the next couple of weeks. I have a gag order on me so I cannot talk about that.” pic.twitter.com/3xciBpNAiy — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) September 2, 2023

Suspended TX Attorney General Ken Paxton takes a jab at the media coverage. “Thanks to the media for showing up today. I'm sure they're here for a good story. Actually, if you kept up you could read that I'm responsible for the JFK assassination … and everything in between.” pic.twitter.com/tYSCFBa0jo — Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) September 2, 2023

Other speakers included Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, State Senator Angela Paxton, County Judge Chris Hill, County Sheriff Jim Skinner and Congressman Keith Self. This event came just days before the historic impeachment trial for the embattled attorney general, which is set to begin Sept. 5.

In a 121-23 vote over Memorial Day Weekend, the Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Paxton.

The voting board is lit with a majority of green lights as the house votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton, in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Eric Gay / AP

The 20 articles of impeachment against him include allegations of abuse of public trust, being unfit for office, dereliction of duty and constitutional bribery. In short, Paxton is accused of abusing his office to benefit Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who donated $25,000 to his campaign and himself.

Paxton is only the third Texas official, and second statewide, to be impeached.