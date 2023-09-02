Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at Labor Day picnic ahead of impeachment trial
PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Attorney General Ken Paxton addressed a crowd during a Labor Day picnic open to the public Saturday.
"So today, I would love to talk about what's coming up for me in the next couple of weeks. I have a gag order on me so I cannot talk about that," he said.
Paxton, instead, focused his speech on voter fraud. He also took a jab at the media saying, "Thanks to the media for showing up today. I'm sure they're here for a good story. Actually, if you kept up you could read that I'm responsible for the JFK assassination … and everything in between."
Other speakers included Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, State Senator Angela Paxton, County Judge Chris Hill, County Sheriff Jim Skinner and Congressman Keith Self. This event came just days before the historic impeachment trial for the embattled attorney general, which is set to begin Sept. 5.
In a 121-23 vote over Memorial Day Weekend, the Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Paxton.
The 20 articles of impeachment against him include allegations of abuse of public trust, being unfit for office, dereliction of duty and constitutional bribery. In short, Paxton is accused of abusing his office to benefit Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who donated $25,000 to his campaign and himself.
Paxton is only the third Texas official, and second statewide, to be impeached.
