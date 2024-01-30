Atmos Energy files lawsuit looking to prevent liability in Sandman Hotel explosion

FORT WORTH - Atmos Energy is looking to shield itself from any judgments in lawsuits relating to the explosion at the Sandman Hotel, so it filed its own lawsuit.

The explosion earlier this month left 21 people hurt, one of them critically.

The incident caused several victims to sue Atmos Energy and the hotel's owner Northland Developments.

This new lawsuit from Atmos asks the court to declare it free of liability in connection with the blast.