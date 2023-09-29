ATF Dallas offering up to $15K for information on the death of 2-year-old Zyah Lacy

ATF Dallas offering up to $15K for information on death of 2-year-old Zyah Lacy

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — ATF Dallas is offering up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing 2-year-old Zyah Lacy.

She died after a drive-by shooting last weekend in South Dallas, just outside Fair Park.

On Thursday, her family hosted a candlelight vigil, wearing pink in her honor.

"I just really want to thank y'all for coming out and showing my baby some love because that's what I really need, is some love," Zyah's mother, Chasidy Scales, said.

Scales told attendees she knows her daughter is in a better place.

"My baby was a member of a church," she said. "She was God's child and she's in God's arms right now so I'm OK with it. I'm OK with that."

The candlelight vigil was held on Hay Street, the same street where Zyah was shot last Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. during a celebration of life for another relative who was killed earlier this year.

Zyah was taken to a nearby hospital, where she passed away.

Dallas police have yet to make an arrest.

"It's a senseless crime and this is not something we're going to stand for," ATF Dallas group supervisor Andrew Cheramie said. "We spend a lot of time working in these communities in South Dallas and, certainly, when we have a situation where we have a 2 year old...this pulls at the heart strings."

Zyah's family hoping for answers soon.

Her wake will take place Friday and her funeral on Saturday.