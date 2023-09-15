AT&T Stadium rolls out new food options for Cowboys game days

New food options at Dallas Cowboys games

New food options at Dallas Cowboys games

New food options at Dallas Cowboys games

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – If you've been craving the return of football or even just some football food, you're in luck!

The Dallas Cowboys gave CBS News Texas a behind the scenes look at their newest food and beverage options ahead of the home opener at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

From brisket mac and cheese, to Flamin' Hot Cheetos elote and fuji apple salad, there's something for every Cowboys fan to enjoy.

The Cowboys also announced the dates for their popular pre-game rally days. Those dates are Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9 in the West Plaza.

The Cowboys host the New York Jets Sept. 17 at 3:25 p.m.