Astros' Abreu suspended 2 games by MLB, which says he intentionally threw at García

Rangers fans optimistic as team heads back to Houston for Game 6

Rangers fans optimistic as team heads back to Houston for Game 6

Rangers fans optimistic as team heads back to Houston for Game 6

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was suspended for two games and fined Saturday by Major League Baseball, which said he intentionally threw at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

MLB said all six umpires decided Abreu's pitch was intentional. MLB said it "took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety."

Abreu would start the suspension with Game 6 on Sunday unless he appeals. His pitch started a benches-clearing incident that led to a 12-minute delay before play resumed.

The suspension was announced by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill. John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, would hear an appeal.

García and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Texas pitcher Matt Bush were fined. McCullers and Bush are prohibited from sitting on their team benches for the rest of the series.

Houston manager Dusty Baker was fined for his actions following his ejection. Baker remained in the Astros dugout for six minutes before leaving for the clubhouse.