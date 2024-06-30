Ashley Moss is an award-winning journalist with a passion for helping people understand what's going on in the world around them.

Ashley reports for The Desk, a new concept for CBS News Texas Mornings that gives viewers a look behind the scenes at the work that goes into bringing them the latest news.

Before joining CBS News Texas, Ashley was a reporter and fill-in anchor for Oklahoma's NewsChannel 4 in Oklahoma City.

During her time at KFOR, Ashley built a reputation for pressing for answers and digging beyond the surface details of a story as lead nightside reporter and fill-in anchor.

She covered major breaking stories for the station, including the aftermath of the Seminole tornado in 2022 and the April 2023 tornado outbreak in central Oklahoma; the murder of Athena Brownfield; and the deadly crash that killed six Tishomingo teens.

Ashley also spearheaded a months-long investigation into chronic failures with the state's public health lab. Her reporting exposed repeated, abnormal results in routine testing for newborns, spurring conversation about safe testing practices for infants and calling for action on the local and state levels.

In addition, she frequently reported on the opposition to a multibillion-dollar highway infrastructure plan expected to displace thousands of families and businesses across the state, and regularly highlighted problems plaguing incarcerated individuals in Oklahoma.

Some of her most impactful stories were produced as part of the United Voice series, a franchise that fostered pointed and healthy dialogue about race.

Following stints in nonprofit administration, faith-based media and marketing, Ashley launched her news career as a general assignment reporter for Texas Metro News, a Black Press-affiliated newspaper, while also filing stories for The Dallas Morning News. She focused her reporting on communities of color in addition to covering down-ballot races during the 2020 election season.

Ashley graduated with honors from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, and received a graduate degree at Syracuse University.

Ashley is a native of the Washington, DC metro area but is excited to plant roots in North Texas! In her spare time, she enjoys reading, trying new restaurants, working out and meeting new people. If you see her out and about, she'd love to chat!

Follow Ashley on Facebook, 'X' and Instagram.