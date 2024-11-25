As Thanksgiving dinner prices drop, North Texas holiday business takes off

NORTH TEXAS — The average price of a Thanksgiving dinner is down this year. That may be why those who produce turkeys and other holiday staples are seeing better-than-average business right now.

The Cajun Turkey Company shipped out more frozen prepared Thanksgiving dinners than ever before on a single day.

"I was worried about it with the economy and everything and we did have a little price increase this year," said Billy Howell, who owns The Cajun Turkey Company.

Howell was concerned about slow sales earlier in the month. But the start of Thanksgiving week began with 1,500 deliveries and a long line of customers inside his store, including Kimberly Howard of McKinney.

"This is a late start for me," Howard said. "Usually I would've thought through it a little bit more, possibly cooked. But it's OK that I don't have to do as much cooking this year."

"I usually deep fry it myself, it's just this time I didn't really have the time to do it," said Ernesto Urueta, a Carrollton resident.

Urueta, and most of the customers at The Cajun Turkey Company, chose to go with higher-end heat and serve meals over a traditional one made from scratch.

While the average price for a turkey dinner with all the sides runs about $60, some people will spend well over $100 to make their Thanksgiving meal special

Tyler-based Greenberg Turkeys says it's also seeing more sales.

"I think people were relieved actually after the elections," said Sam Greenberg, who owns Greenberg Turkeys. "That they could just give a sigh of relief that the elections were over and they could spend money again."

Howell started his business nearly 30 years ago from inside his Dallas garage. It's a business that can be as dry as an overcooked turkey most of the year. But this month, for the companies that are depending on heavy holiday traffic, it's all gravy.