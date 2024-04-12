Artisan Center Theater locked out of building, plans benefit performance to reopen

Artisan Center Theater to hold benefit concern after being locked out of its building

HURST — The Artisan Center Theater has been a staple in the Hurst community since 2003. It's given performers an opportunity to showcase their talents, but now the theater needs your help to reopen its doors.

Soprano Christina Major started her international opera singing career in Tarrant County.

"We are in the Haltom High School theater, which is where I cut my teeth on theater," Major said.

She's performed everywhere from Brazil to Germany and is now back in the local community.

"We are performing a benefit concert for the Artisan Theater, which is a theater I have now begun directing at," Major said.

Artisan Center Theater Executive Producer Renee Norris said the benefit concert will also include professional pianist and composer Michael Schneider.

"We're really hoping this will be the thing to let the world know that we're here, and we need a home," Norris said.

Those with the theater showed up to find a notice on the door on March 19. They said about 75% of their equipment is still locked inside the building.

The mom-and-pop theater opened its doors two decades ago. Financial concerns left the building in the dark.

"As a non-profit, we cannot sustain our theater by ticket sales alone. We need benefactors and sponsors who can help us with the operating costs," Norris said. "The last month has shown that community takes care of community."

Performances have continued at Haltom High School, and the next play will take place at First United Methodist Church of Hurst.

"I hear over and over again how the Artisan was the place that changed people's lives. Sometimes it just improved their lives, but sometimes it was the thing to keep them alive," Norris said.

"The arts are the lifeblood of souls," Major said. "Every time I go and perform, it's not just me. I bring this with me, so this is my way of coming back here and saying thank you."

The benefit concert will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Haltom High School. Those with the theater hope it can help them start over on the right note.