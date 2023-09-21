Artemio Yanez sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing man 63 times in Plano parking lot

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 56-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal, fatal stabbing of Emilio Romero over two years ago.

At 6 p.m. June 8, 2021, Plano police responded to a stabbing call in a parking lot in East Plano. At the scene, officers found Romero unconscious and bleeding out in the driver seat of his van.

According to dispatch updates, the suspect—identified as Artemio Yanez—fled the scene in a white van and a witness was following him in his vehicle.

Police later stopped and detained Yanez, who was shirtless and appeared to have blood on his body. A bloody six-inch knife was also recovered from his van.

In a video shared by an eyewitness of the offense, Yanez is seen standing outside the Romero's van, repeatedly stabbing him as he sat in the driver seat.

Romero's autopsy revealed he was stabbed 63 times.

Detectives were unable to determine a motive behind the slaying; however, they noted both Yanez and Romero appeared to be living out of their vans for an extended period of time.

After pleading guilty to murder, prosecutors provided evidence of Yanez's violence against inmates and detention officers at the Collin County Jail. His prior convictions were also shared and Judge Angela Tucker subsequently sentenced him to life in prison.