Dozens arrested in North Texas ICE raids

NORTH TEXAS — U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement arrested 84 people in North Texas on Sunday, the agency said.

Arrests were made in a number of areas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving and parts of Collin County. The agency said it is part of an ongoing effort.

The Houston Drug Enforcement Administration said it assisted ICE agents in "enhanced targeted operations" and Governor Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety is also assisting.

Trump promised to stage a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration immediately after being sworn in, pledging to oversee the largest deportation effort in U.S. history. Just hours after his inauguration, the Trump administration revoked a Biden-era policy that prohibited arrests by U.S. immigration agents at or near schools, places of worship and other places deemed to be "sensitive locations."

Thursday, hundreds of "illegal immigrant criminals" in the United States were arrested and flown out of the country on military aircraft, the White House said.

White House "border czar" Tom Homan pledged to reinstate large-scale immigration arrests at worksites that hire workers living in the country unlawfully, a practice that was discontinued by the Biden administration.

Homan has said the administration would prioritize unauthorized immigrants with criminal records for arrest and has stressed that no one in the country unlawfully will be exempted from immigration enforcement. If ICE agents find unauthorized immigrants who are not criminals during operations, they could be arrested in what are known as "collateral arrests," Homan has said.