Army combat veteran targeted in Fort Worth road rage: "You don't want someone pointing a firearm at you"

FORT WORTH -- For a North Texas-based Army combat veteran, staring down the barrel of a gun while deployed was an all-too-common sight.

But he never expected it to happen back home.

The 36-year-old man, who asked CBS News Texas to not be identified, was driving on Loop 820 in North Fort Worth Thursday afternoon through pouring rain and congested traffic.

That's when he says another driver in an SUV tried to keep him from merging onto the freeway near Blue Mound Road.

"I sped up. They jumped over as well hit my mirror and hit the side of my car," he said. "As soon as I pulled up next to him, he was holding a firearm out of the window."

The victim said he couldn't believe what he was seeing and started recording video with his phone.

"[It was] definitely scary, you don't want someone pointing a firearm at you," he said.

"Once I yelled at him, he put it down and finally took his finger off the trigger."

The victim said he plans to file a police report and hand over his video evidence to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Pointing a weapon at someone during an act of road rage can result in a felony charge with a possible 15-year prison sentence, depending on several factors including whether the gun was loaded.

"In Texas, you know, we are a firearm-friendly state. I think that's important but there's a lot of people out there that could make a split-second decision that will affect their lives forever," the victim said.

That's a lesson the other driver could soon learn if police can track them down.