Armored-car guard guard shot during robbery attempt in Dallas

EAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A uniformed armored-car guard is in critical condition after he was shot Friday morning in Dallas.

The Sep. 1 shooting happened in the 100 block of S. Carroll Avenue at about 9:35 a.m.

Police said the victim was shot during a robbery.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for a suspect.

