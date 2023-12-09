Armed suspect fatally shot by police responding to domestic violence call in Grand Prairie, report states

GRAND PRAIRIE - The armed suspect in a domestic violence call in Grand Prairie was fatally shot by police Saturday night.

The Grand Prairie police were called to the 1200 block of Tripoli Trail just after 7 p.m. for a reported domestic violence attack.

Responding officers found the victim had escaped from the house through a window, and took her to a secure area.

As the officers spoke with the victim, the suspect emerged from the house armed with a handgun and moved towards the victim and the officers, aiming the gun at them, according to the report.

"Fearing for their lives, and the life of the victim, a single officer fired their duty weapon striking the suspect," the report states.

Officers gave the suspect first aid; however, she succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the suspect after next of kin is notified.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office Officer-Involved Shooting Team responded, in accordance with departmental procedure, and is carrying out a separate investigation.

The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave and an administrative investigation will be carried out by the Office of Professional Standards of the Grand Prairie Police Department.