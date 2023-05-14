Watch CBS News
Armed man shot, killed by Fort Worth police during standoff

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) One man is dead following a standoff with Fort Worth police Saturday evening.

At about 7:18 p.m. May 13, officers were sent to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the 2900 block of NW 21st Street. Initial details stated the man was "acting erratically" and was armed with a handgun, police said.

When officers arrived at the location five minutes later, they persuaded the man's wife to come out shortly before hearing gunshots coming from inside. 

Police then set up a perimeter around the residence and notified SWAT and the Crisis Intervention Team, who made multiple attempts to contact the inside.

The man shortly came out with a gun in hand and several officers subsequently fired their weapons—striking him. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

No officers were injured during this incident and this remains an ongoing investigation.

