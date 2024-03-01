Armed man robs Brinks security guard at ATM in Irving: Video

There's shocking video of the moment an armed man robbed a Brinks security guard at gunpoint Friday morning outside a Chase bank ATM in Irving.

"Yes, it is brazen. Yes, it is shocking. This is not something that happens," said Delaney Brey, media affairs coordinator for the Irving Police Department.

In the video, you can see the armed suspect, wearing sunglasses and a mask, demand the guard strip off his pants and gun belt so the guard would not be able to fight back. The suspect could be seen pulling on the guard's pants.

"This is a situation where I think this Brinks security guard did exactly what he needed to do," Brey said. "He gave up in a sense. He allowed the individual to do what he wanted to do, and he did save his life probably."

Irving police believe the suspect followed the Brinks security truck from another location before the brazen attack. But by the time police got there, the suspect had already taken off with a bag containing a large sum of money. Police say the suspect acted alone and is driving a black Malibu.

Eden Soto Alva was at the bank and recorded it all on his phone.

"When I first saw it, I think I didn't think much of it. Maybe like two people were fighting, but I kept watching until I started seeing people around me like worried. And then when I saw the gun. That's when I was like, 'What is this?'" said Soto Alva.

Soto Alva said he was worried the suspect would target him next, but he called 911 after he recorded the video.

Police say in situations like this, you should call 911 first before hitting record.

"Yes, the video will eventually probably be helpful to us, but we ask that you call 911 in those situations," Brey said. "That could've been the difference between officers getting there in time to apprehend the suspect."

If you have any information about the suspect or the robbery, you can contact Irving Police at (972) 273-1010.