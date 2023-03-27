Arlington's own Maren Morris earns CMT Music Award nomination

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Arlington's own Maren Morris has been nominated for Female Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which will be held in Austin this year.

The Grammy Award-winning country music star is best known for her hit songs like "The Bones," "Chasing After You" and "Humble Quest."

CBS News Texas caught up with Morris' parents to ask them about their daughter's journey from North Texas to Nashville.

Her parents, Scott and Kellie, own the Maren Karsen Aveda Salon and Store located in downtown Arlington. Named after both of their daughters, the salon is where Morris spent a lot of her time growing up.

They supported Morris' dreams in this neighborhood, and even paid for the band out of their own pocket when there wasn't enough money at the door.

Morris began her stage career at the Arlington Music Hall, formerly known as the Johnnie High Country Music Revue, at just 11 years old. Her parents remember hearing her sing during karaoke when she was just 8 or 9 years old and knew she had something special.

The CMT Music Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the country music industry, and Morris' nomination is a significant achievement.

Her parents said they are happy either way, whether their daughter wins or not. However, they hope Morris takes home the gold on Sunday.

You can watch the awards show on CBS News Texas starting at 7 p.m. It will also be available for live and on-demand streaming on Paramount Plus.