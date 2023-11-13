Arlington police investigating fatal shooting of 26-year-old man at apartments

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Arlington police are investigating the Nov. 12 fatal shooting of Jared Jackson, 26.

He was killed just before 1:30 p.m, according to police in the 1000 block of W. Arkansas Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jackson with a gunshot wound lying unresponsive in front of one of the apartments. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are currently following up on leads.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Coffer at 817.459.5735. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817.469.8477.