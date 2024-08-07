Arlington police investigate shooting after victim found at gas station

ARLINGTON – Police are investigating after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found at a Chevron station at E. Arkansas Lane and S. Watson Road.

The call came out at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said his friend had been shot, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

"We do not believe the shooting occurred at the location where first responders found him," Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco said. "It appears his friend drove him to the shopping center parking lot."

Police were attempting to determine exactly where the shooting occurred.