Two iconic exhibits merge royalty and magic at Arlington Museum of Art

ARLINGTON — The Arlington Museum of Art is hosting two exhibits that explore the lives of iconic figures through fashion and storytelling. Whether you're drawn to royalty or the world of witches, the museum offers something for everyone.

The first exhibit, "Princess Diana: Accredited Access," provides an intimate look at the life of the beloved royal through photographs taken by her official photographer. Visitors can better understand the late princess's legacy beyond her role as a royal.

"This is a really good look at who Princess Diana was as a royal, but also other facets of her life," said Kendall Quirk, director of exhibitions. The exhibit captures Diana's role as the "people's princess" through images that showcase her connection to others. "She really was the people's princess and touched people's lives. You can see that through these images," Quirk said.

Down the hall, the "Wicked Threads" exhibit brings the magic of the 2024 film "Wicked" to life with a showcase of its intricately designed costumes. The exhibit highlights the craftsmanship behind fan-favorite pieces, including Glinda's shimmering bubble dress and Elphaba's iconic "Defying Gravity" ensemble.

"We want to surprise people and bring in things they want to see, and we hope this is something that will be 'popular,'" Quirk said, referencing the musical's hit song. The exhibit offers fans the opportunity to see the extraordinary details of the costumes up close, showcasing elements that may go unnoticed on screen. "They're super detailed, and there's some really exciting things in person that you get to see that you don't necessarily have a chance to see in the film," Quirk said.

Both exhibits celebrate the art of storytelling, connecting visitors to the inspiration and legacy of two distinct generations.

"Wicked Threads: The Artistry of Costume in Oz" will open in the Arlington Museum of Art community art space today and will close on April 27, 2025. "Princess Diana: Accredited Access" will open in the Arlington Museum of Art Traditional Galleries today and close on April 6, 2025.